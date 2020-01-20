McMahon & Griggs On Ireland’s Warm Up Win In Wales

The Ireland Women’s team played Wales in a Women’s Six Nations warm up on Sunday afternoon. Tries from Aoife Doyle, Hannah O’Connor, Eimear Considine and Edel McMahon helped Ireland to a 22-12 win in the training game at The Vale.

We hear from Head Coach Adam Griggs and try scored McMahon about the positive result and the benefits of the weekend ahead of next Sunday’s opening clash with Scotland at Energia Park.

Speaking after the game Griggs said,