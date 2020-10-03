‘They’re Going To Develop Me To Become A Better Player’ – Energia Community Series Preview

Shannon Touhey is looking forward to her first season with Suttonians.

Looking ahead to the 2020 Energia Community Series, the talented young Offaly was also quick to pay tribute to her first club.

“If it wasn’t for Tullamore I would never have started the building blocks to get to where I am now with Ireland,” she said.

“Now I’ve transferred to Suttonians this year. Suttonians have taken me on and they’re going to develop me to become a better player and perform in the AIL. “

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

Saturday October 24th

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Westport – BYE

Sunday November 1st

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.