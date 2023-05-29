Ireland’s First Visually Impaired Rugby Match

It was a proud day for Irish Rugby on Saturday as Old Wesley faced Harlequins in the first ever Visually Impaired rugby match. Former international Ian McKinley, who has worked tirelessly to increase access to rugby for people with vision impairment lined out for the Dublin side on the day.

The match was part of a wider Mayfest multisport event held in UCD MayFest at the weekend for people who are blind or vision impaired to try out a sport.

Photo Gallery

The IRFU in conjunction with Vision Sport Ireland recently launched a coaching guide for Visually impaired rugby. The Vision Impaired Rugby Coaching Guide is available in digital format on the Vision Sports Ireland website and the IRFU website – click here to download

Coaches, teachers, volunteers and anyone interested in promoting inclusivity in rugby are encouraged to access and utilise the resource.