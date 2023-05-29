Old Wesley And Harlequins Make History With Ireland’s First Visually Impiared Rugby Match
Old Wesley created their own piece of Irish Rugby history in UCD on Saturday afternoon when they took part in the first Vision Impaired rugby match in Ireland.
The match was the culmination of the incredible work done by the club supported Vision Sport Ireland and the IRFU to create a Vision Impaired team and give people a new opportunity to experience rugby.
