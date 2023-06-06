IRFU & Wooden Spoon Tag Rugby Festival Returns

The return of the IRFU & Wooden Spoon Disability Tag Rugby festival was a welcome highlight at the end of the season. The first festival since 2019 brought together 36 clubs from all over Ireland and the UK.

David McKay, IRFU Disability and Inclusion Officer, commented “This event is so important, not only to the players, but to the families; it gives everyone an opportunity to come together to enjoy the game we love and be part of what makes rugby so special – belonging to your club, community and the wider rugby family.

“My hope is this encourages more clubs to get involved in inclusion rugby whether that be Disability tag, Mixed ability or Vision Impaired Rugby.”