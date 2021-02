The Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Andy Farrell‘s men finalised preparations for the Guinness Six Nations showdown against Wales.

After arriving in Cardiff on Friday, Ireland enjoyed a short run-out at the Principality Stadium to build further towards Sunday’s Round 1 clash (Kick-off 3pm).

After the session, Ireland Defence Coach Simon Easterby spoke to Irish Rugby TV.