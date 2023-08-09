Inside Camp: Tom Stewart On His Ireland Debut

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart reflects on his Ireland debut against Italy in last the opneing game of Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium. Stewart was one of three new caps alongside Calvin Nash and Ciaran Frawley who all came off the bench on Saturday.

The Ireland squad is in Portugal for their warm weather training camp ahead of matches against England (August 19th) and Samoa (August 26th). Defence Coach Simon Easterby gave a squad update yesterday – watch here.

