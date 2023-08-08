Inside Camp: Simon Easterby Squad Update From Portugal

Simon Easterby gave an update on the squad from their warm weather training camp in Portugal this evening. Jack Conan did not travel and he will rehab in Dublin after picking up a foot injury in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match against Italy.

Speaking about Conan’s injury defence coach Easterby said, “We’ll find out next week. We’re still waiting on an assessment and we decided it was probably best for him to stay back in Dublin and rehab and then we’ll get a better indication on how he is when we arrive back into camp next week.”