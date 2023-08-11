Inside Camp: Healy Focused On Performance Not Milestones

Cian Healy is focused on his preparation and performance rather than any cap milestones that he accrues along the way.

Healy won his 124th cap last Saturday against Italy, scoring a try in the process and drawing level with his former front row colleague Rory Best, making him the joint 3rd most capped Ireland player, just four behind Ronan O’Gara.

The Leinster and Ireland prop, who is heading to his fourth Rugby World Cup, says that every time he pulls on the jersey is special and there’ll be time enough to reflect on his career when he is finished – which won’t be for some time yet!