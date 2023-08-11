Inside Camp: Henshaw And Horan On Training In Portugal
The Ireland squad have been back in the familis surrounds of their warm weather training base in Portugal this week. We sat down with Leinster and Ireland star Robbie Henshaw to get this thoughts on how the week has gone.
The squad have mixed gym and pitch work with a conditioned training session with the Portugal team and there have been some star studded visitors to the camp including Roy Keane, Padraig Harrington and Henshaw’s friend Niall Horan.
💬 "Watching high level sport like this is unbelievable."
A pleasure to host @NiallOfficial at this morning's squad session in Portugal 👇#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/RW3GVHHNkH
