Highlights: Ireland Under-20s Tackle Australia In Crunch Clash

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) took on Australia in the second round of pool matches at the World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa yesterday.

The nations had met three times previously on the World Rugby U-20 Championship stage, with Ireland’s only win coming ten years ago when Tom Daly kicked 14 points in a 19-15 success in Vannes.

Check out the highlights from a wet and muddy Paarl as Richie Murphy’s current crop chased a vital victory over the Junior Wallabies to boost their semi-final hopes:

For information on the World Rugby U-20 Championship fixtures, results and latest tables, click here.