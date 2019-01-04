Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Late Mangan Try Completes Impressive Ireland U-20 Win
Murphy: We Rolled Up Our Sleeves In Tough Conditions
#futureisgreen 2 hours ago
Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy praised his side's 'character and grit' to secure a late bonus point try in…
5 hours ago
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) put the squeeze on Australia in the second half to earn an excellent 30-10…
6 hours ago
Ireland U20s Earn Hard Fought Bonus Point Win Over Australia

The Ireland U20s secured a hard fought bonus point win against Australia with the clock in the red at the…
James Nicholson scores a try 29/6/2023
#futureisgreen 9 hours ago
‘We’re Good To Go’ – McNabney On Ireland U-20s’ Showdown With Australia

Ireland take on Australia in a crucial U20 World Championship match in South Africa on Thursday morning. The game kicks…
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
Sexton Expecting Big Ireland Performance In ‘Do-Or-Die’ Scenario

All eyes turn to Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday morning (kick-off 10am Irish time - live on Virgin Media Two) where…
