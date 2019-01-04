Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy praised his side's 'character and grit' to secure a late bonus point try in…

Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy praised his side's 'character and grit' to secure a late bonus point try in…

News Murphy: We Rolled Up Our Sleeves In Tough Conditions

5 hours ago Report Late Mangan Try Completes Impressive Ireland U-20 Win