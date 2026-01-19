#EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 11 Highlights
One point was the difference at the end of a thrilling encounter between Wicklow and Ballincollig, as the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s latest round produced five bonus point wins and a total of 43 tries.
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 11 Results Round-Up
Eight unanswered tries powered Railway Union to a convincing 50-0 success at home to seventh-placed Ennis. Versatile French back Chloé Ponthus, featuring at scrum half, led the way with a hat-trick.
Tries from props Shola Iluyemi and Ilse van der Staden were not enough for Cooke to keep up with a clinical Old Belvedere side. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton brought her kicking boots to Shaw’s Bridge, converting seven of Belvedere’s eight scores.
Speedy lock Nikki Gibson supplied the ideal finish for Blackrock College with a late bonus point try, as they completed a season’s double over Galwegians with a 28-7 triumph in Williamstown. Click here for a match report and full video replay, courtesy of irishrugby+.
Tullow again showed their ability to pick up tries, touching down three times against the unbeaten leaders. However, UL Bohemian ran out 58-17 winners at Blackgates, with full-back Clara Barrett leading the scoring with 18 points.
A waterlogged pitch at Ashtown Lane saw this fixture moved to Terenure College RFC’s 4G pitch. A battling Ballincollig fell just short as Jamie Church’s 60th-minute try steered Wicklow to a 22-21 win, which moved them up to fifth place.
