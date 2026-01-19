EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 11 Highlights

One point was the difference at the end of a thrilling encounter between Wicklow and Ballincollig, as the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s latest round produced five bonus point wins and a total of 43 tries.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 11 Results Round-Up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eight unanswered tries powered Railway Union to a convincing 50-0 success at home to seventh-placed Ennis. Versatile French back Chloé Ponthus, featuring at scrum half, led the way with a hat-trick.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tries from props Shola Iluyemi and Ilse van der Staden were not enough for Cooke to keep up with a clinical Old Belvedere side. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton brought her kicking boots to Shaw’s Bridge, converting seven of Belvedere’s eight scores.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speedy lock Nikki Gibson supplied the ideal finish for Blackrock College with a late bonus point try, as they completed a season’s double over Galwegians with a 28-7 triumph in Williamstown. Click here for a match report and full video replay, courtesy of irishrugby+.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tullow again showed their ability to pick up tries, touching down three times against the unbeaten leaders. However, UL Bohemian ran out 58-17 winners at Blackgates, with full-back Clara Barrett leading the scoring with 18 points.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A waterlogged pitch at Ashtown Lane saw this fixture moved to Terenure College RFC’s 4G pitch. A battling Ballincollig fell just short as Jamie Church’s 60th-minute try steered Wicklow to a 22-21 win, which moved them up to fifth place.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.