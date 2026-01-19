Celtic Challenge: Round 4 Highlights

The two Irish teams scored 20 tries between them as an exciting Celtic Challenge double header saw Brython Thunder and Glasgow Warriors provide the opposition at Affidea Stadium.

Neill Alcorn’s pacesetting Wolfhounds and the Clovers, who are third in the standings, will have home advantage again next Sunday, with back-to-back clashes at Virgin Media Park in Cork.

There will be a rematch for Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side against Brython Thunder on Leeside (kick-off 12pm), before the Wolfhounds. chasing a fifth straight win, play Glasgow at 3pm. Tickets are available to buy here from Ticketmaster.ie.

Both fifth round games will be live on the TG4 Player, with coverage of Clovers v Brython Thunder also on the BBC iPlayer.

The Wolfhounds were first in action at the home of Ulster Rugby on Sunday. Robyn O’Connor and Vicky Elmes Kinlan returned to the back-line, whille Rugby World Cup players Linda Djougang, Fiona Tuite, and Claire Boles were the three changes up front for the defending champions.

Match Report: Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder

After a battling victory in Cardiff last week, the Clovers were determined to put together back-to-back wins. UL Bohemian and Munster duo Aoife Corey and Alana McInerney bolstered the back-three, and hooker Úillín Eilian, an Ireland Under-18 international last season, made her first Celtic Challenge start.

Match Report: Clovers v Glasgow Warriors