Gibson’s Breakaway Try Keeps Blackrock In Bonus Point-Winning Form

Speedy lock Nikki Gibson supplied the ideal finish for Blackrock College with a 74th-minute bonus point try, as they ran out 28-7 winners over Galwegians in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 17 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 28 GALWEGIANS 7, Blackrock College school 4G pitch

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Carrie O’Keeffe, Catherine Martin, Aoife Moore, Nikki Gibson; Cons: Hannah O’Connor 4

Galwegians: Try: Grace Browne Moran; Con: Jemma Lees

HT: Blackrock College 21 Galwegians 0

Watch the match back in full on irishrugby+

It was Blackrock’s tenth bonus point victory on the trot – keeping them nicely positioned in second place – and owed much to a three-try first-half performance that saw Carrie O’Keeffe, Catherine Martin, and Aoife Moore all touch down.

In a game that was moved to the Blackrock school’s 4G pitch, Galwegians deserved to be closer on the scoreboard, particularly for their efforts after the break when Grace Browne Moran crossed and they were also held up twice.

29-5 winners in Galway last month, Niall Neville’s Blackrock side opened up a 21-0 half-time lead in this rematch, with captain Hannah O’Connor in dead-eye form again from the kicking tee.

The closing half more evenly balanced, as both teams putting in a big defensive shift in wet conditions. Browne Moran drove over in the 67th minute to lift ‘Wegians, but Gibson showed impressive pace to make it another maximum haul for the hosts.

Lying in fifth spot in the table, Galwegians got off to a promising start. They earned a scrum penalty and built through the phases with Orla Dixon making a half-break and out-half Jemma Lees also probing with the boot.

Clovers winger Emily Foley covered a dangerous kick from Abby Moyles, but Blackrock struck for the opening try, 13 minutes in. Lauren Farrell McCabe’s clever sniping run took her close, and she was able to pop the ball back for O’Keeffe to crash over.

Maintaing her goal-kicking accuracy from last week, former Ireland number 8 O’Connor converted and then secured lineout ball on the back of a scrum penalty. Amid a heavy rain shower, a charge-down led to ‘Wegians leaking a second try.

It was an opportunist effort as the visitors had possession at a ruck right on their own try-line, but ever-alert centre Martin swooped in to get the grounding under the posts. O’Connor’s conversion extended the lead to 14 points, midway through the first half.

The rate of knock-ons increased with the slippery ball, but Blackrock advanced again through a couple of penalties. With almost 30 minutes gone, they tapped the second one, just inside the opposition 22, and Moore was soon able to surge over from Moyles’ inviting inside pass.

O’Connor followed up with a classy conversion from the right, before ‘Wegians improved in attack nearing the interval. Skipper Ellen Connolly tidied up a lineout, making a powerful carry inside ‘Rock’s 22, and Stacy Hanley was also prominent with a couple of punchy carries.

Despite Foley knocking on in contact just five metres out, the Blue Belles continued to press with their back-three increasing their influence. Sophie Cullen threatened with a chip and chase on the right, only for Moyles to deal with it well and clear to touch.

The Galwegians forwards made very good inroads early on the resumption, with Connolly, Elizabeth McNicholas, and second row Browne Moran all carrying strongly. Centres Rebecca Farrell and Dixon arrowed their way towards the posts, but the latter was held up.

Blackrock showed their ability to threaten from turnover ball, in addition to O’Connor stealing a lineout. Megan Brodie’s bustling carry and well-timed offload opened up an overlap opportunity, but fellow replacement Kate Farrell McCabe was swallowed up by the ‘Wegians cover that got across.

Defences remained on top, albeit a Sam Brackett knock-on infield spoiled what was a terrific penalty to touch from Moyles. That was the signal for ‘Wegians to up their game, with replacement scrum half Megan Connolly making the most out of quick ruck and set-piece ball.

Profiting from back-to-back penalties, Jack Clarke’s side got into try-scoring range and this time their forwards capitalised. After the hard-working Hanley was tackled short, Browne Moran’s pick-and-go was rewarded with a well-taken score, crisply converted by Lees.

However, Blackrock responded with a barnstorming fourth try with six minutes remaining. Gibson carved through the defence on a brilliant 60-metre run-in, reaching out to ground the ball despite full-back Cullen’s last-ditch tackle. O’Connor converted with aplomb.

Credit to Galwegians, they hammered away for a late consolation score which was frustratingly out of their reach. Hanley helped them to pile on the pressure, yet Connolly and Beibhinn Gleeson were both stopped just inches short before Blackrock broke up the attack with a decisive turnover.

TIME LINE: 13 minutes – Blackrock College try: Carrie O’Keeffe – 5-0; conversion: Hannah O’Connor – 7-0; 20 mins – Blackrock College try: Catherine Martin – 12-0; conversion: Hannah O’Connor – 14-0; 30 mins – Blackrock College try: Aoife Moore – 19-0; conversion: Hannah O’Connor – 21-0; Half-time – Blackrock College 21 Galwegians 0; 67 mins – Galwegians try: Grace Browne Moran – 21-5; conversion: Jemma Lees – 21-7; 74 mins – Blackrock College try: Nikki Gibson – 26-7; conversion: Hannah O’Connor – 28-7; Full-time – Blackrock College 28 Galwegians 7

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Jill O’Toole; Andi Murphy, Ella Durkan, Catherine Martin, Sarah Farley; Abby Moyles, Lauren Farrell McCabe; Aoife Moore, Sam Brackett, Ava Fannin, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Nikki Gibson, Carrie O’Keeffe, Sarah Moody, Hannah O’Connor (capt).

Replacements: Ann-Marie Rooney, Megan Brodie, Molly Fitzpatrick, Regan Casey, Sophie Balay-Chawke, Cara Martin, Kate Farrell McCabe.

GALWEGIANS: Sophie Cullen; Gemma Faulkner, Orla Dixon, Rebecca Farrell, Emily Foley; Jemma Lees, Aisling Whyte; Laura Scuffil, Elizabeth McNicholas, Ellen Connolly (capt), Dearbhla Canty, Grace Browne Moran, Beibhinn Gleeson, Stacy Hanley, Sarah McCormick.

Replacements: Claudia Arranz, Máire Beth Kirby, Mollie Starr, Aisling Hahessy, Megan Connolly, Kila Curran Coleman, Saoirse Lawley.

Referee: Tomás Treacy (IRFU)