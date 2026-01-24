BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 10 Highlights

Having already beaten the Scarlets, Cardiff, and the Ospreys this season, Munster had the opportunity to complete a clean sweep over the Welsh side when the ever-improving Dragons visited a rain and windswept Virgin Media Park last night.

The BKT United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend, and Saturday’s round 10 matches include the much-anticipated official opening of the Clan Stand at Dexcom Stadium for Connacht’s derby clash with Leinster (kick-off 5.30pm).

Over 12,000 supporters will be present on a historic night for rugby in the west. Before that, in-form Ulster will play the Scarlets at 3pm in Llanelli. It is their first game since the announcement of new contracts for their Richie Murphy-led coaching team.

Click here for the latest BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures, results, and standings.

Seán Edogbo slotted into Munster’s back row for his senior competitive debut against the Dragons, as the province looked to end a disappointing run of four successive defeats. He started alongside fellow 21-year-old Brian Gleeson, and Ruadhán Quinn, who turned 22 in October.