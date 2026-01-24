BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 10 Highlights
Having already beaten the Scarlets, Cardiff, and the Ospreys this season, Munster had the opportunity to complete a clean sweep over the Welsh side when the ever-improving Dragons visited a rain and windswept Virgin Media Park last night.
The BKT United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend, and Saturday’s round 10 matches include the much-anticipated official opening of the Clan Stand at Dexcom Stadium for Connacht’s derby clash with Leinster (kick-off 5.30pm).
Over 12,000 supporters will be present on a historic night for rugby in the west. Before that, in-form Ulster will play the Scarlets at 3pm in Llanelli. It is their first game since the announcement of new contracts for their Richie Murphy-led coaching team.
Seán Edogbo slotted into Munster’s back row for his senior competitive debut against the Dragons, as the province looked to end a disappointing run of four successive defeats. He started alongside fellow 21-year-old Brian Gleeson, and Ruadhán Quinn, who turned 22 in October.