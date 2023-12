Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 8 Results Round-Up

St. Mary’s College overcame Blackrock College in the Division 1B top of the table clash, Division 2B leaders Instonians won handsomely at Dolphin for a terrific 26th straight bonus point win, while Enniscorthy toppled Clogher Valley to end the Division 2C pacesetters’ unbeaten run.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 8:

Saturday, December 9 –

DIVISION 1A:

BALLYNAHINCH 13 YOUNG MUNSTER 16, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Try: Aaron Sexton; Con: Conor Rankin; Pens: Conor Rankin 2

Young Munster: Try: Aidan Shortall; Con: Shane O’Leary; Pens: Shane O’Leary 3

HT: Ballynahinch 10 Young Munster 10

CORK CONSTITUTION 38 UCD 25, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Billy Crowley 2, James Taylor, Penalty try, Jack Kelleher; Cons: James Taylor 4, Pen try con; Pen: Te Atawhai Mason

UCD: Tries: Harry Donnelly, Ross Deegan, Rory McGuire; Cons: Michael Moloney 2; Pens: Michael Moloney 2

HT: Cork Constitution 14 UCD 18

LANSDOWNE 27 CLONTARF 31, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Peter Sullivan 2, Hardus van Eeden, Donough Lawlor; Cons: Stephen Madigan 2; Pen: Stephen Madigan

Clontarf: Tries: Matt D’Arcy, Tony Ryan, Brian Deeny, Dylan Donnellan 2; Cons: Jack Murphy 3

HT: Lansdowne 17 Clontarf 24

SHANNON 14 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 13, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Jack O’Donnell, Penalty try; Cons: Mike Cooke, Pen try con

Dublin University: Tries: Dan Barron, Cormac King; Pen: Harry Colbert

HT: Shannon 0 Dublin University 10

TERENURE COLLEGE 29 CITY OF ARMAGH 17, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Levi Vaughan, tbc, Conan O’Donnell, tbc, Jordan Coghlan; Cons: Callum Smith 2

City of Armagh: Tries: Niall Carville, Andrew Willis, Dylan Nelson; Con: Brayden Laing

HT: Terenure College 12 City of Armagh 10

DIVISION 1B:

HIGHFIELD 19 OLD WESLEY 22, Woodleigh Park

BUCCANEERS 0 GARRYOWEN 14, Dubarry Park

OLD BELVEDERE 43 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 13, Ollie Campbell Park

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 20 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 3, Templeville Road

UCC 29 NAAS 38, the Mardyke

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 14 MU Barnhall 12, Eaton Park

Banbridge 17 Malone 31, Rifle Park

Navan 10 UL Bohemians 17, Balreask Old

Nenagh Ormond 38 Greystones 5, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent 6 Cashel 20, Takumi Park

DIVISION 2B:

Galway Corinthians 35 Rainey 7, Corinthian Park

Dungannon 20 Malahide 5, Stevenson Park

Dolphin 21 Instonians 69, Musgrave Park

Belfast Harlequins 12 Wanderers 41, Deramore Park

Skerries 14 Sligo 14, Holmpatrick

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 47 Bangor 33, Heffernan Park

Enniscorthy 20 Clogher Valley 17, Alcast Park

Midleton 19 Clonmel 15, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 5 Galwegians 27, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore 10 Bruff 14, Spollanstown