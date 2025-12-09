EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 8 Highlights

With a couple of rip-roaring away wins, UCD and Young Munster stunned Lansdowne and Terenure College respectively, in the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League action. St. Mary’s College and Clontarf are level on points at the top of the Division 1A table.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 8 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 8 Review

UCD upset the odds in fine style with a 43-38 bonus point win over Lansdowne, as Ben Brownlee’s 77th-minute try split the teams at the end of a thrilling 11-try contest.

St. Mary’s College are 80 minutes away from being number one for Christmas, following a hard-fought 14-0 win at Ballynahinch. Stand-in captain Ronan Watters led by example with a brace of tries.

Cork Constitution have closed to within three points of Terenure, in fourth, after beating Old Belvedere 21-15 at Temple Hill. Replacement David Good’s 62nd-minute try proved to be the match winner.

Clontarf warmed up for next Saturday’s Energia Bateman Cup final against Hinch with a 28-12 success away to Nenagh Ormond. Connacht’s David Hawkshaw returned from injury for ‘Tarf, joining Hugh Cooney in midfield.

Young Munster recorded just their second win of the Energia All-Ireland League season, as Munster winger Shay McCarthy touched down twice in their 29-19 victory away to Terenure College.

