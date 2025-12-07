European Highlights On Mixed Weekend For Ireland Teams

It was a mixed weekend for the four Irish teams in European action with wins for Ulster and Leinster and defeat for both Connacht and Munster.

Challenge Cup: Ulster 61 – 7 Racing 92

On Friday night Ulster saw off the challenge of French side Racing 92 61-7 for the perfect start to the EPCR Challenge Cup. Jacob Stockdale touched down twice and Ulster’s second half performance laid a foundation for their European challenge this season.

Champions Cup: Leinster 45 – 28 Harlequins

Leinster took time to hit their stride against a young Harlequins. Leading 24-14 at halftime the home side scored seven tries in total to ensure victory.

Champions Cup: Bath 40 – 14 Munster

Bath’s opening half blitz overwhelmed Munster at a rain soaked Rec on Saturday night. The home side secured a bonus point with a four try slavo in eighteen minutes.

Challenge Cup: Ospreys 24 – 21 Connacht

Connacht had an impressive 21 point lead at half time but home side Ospreys came out fighting and built score after score in the second half before sealing the win five minutes from time.