EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 9 Highlights

The final round of Energia All-Ireland League top-flight matches for 2025 produced some epic action, with close battles between Old Belvedere and Terenure College, and St. Mary’s College and Lansdowne, and a real arm wrestle between Clontarf and Ballynahinch for the Energia Bateman Cup.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 9 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 9 Review

Terenure College are licking their wounds after losing 30-24 away to Old Belvedere. Morgan Meredith’s superb 75th-minute soo try proved to be the match winner for ‘Belvo who have found some form with two wins in three games.

St. Mary’s College fell to only their second defeat of the campaign as a much-improved Lansdowne won 14-0 at Templeville Road, aided by James Tarrant’s early charge-down score.

Cork Constitution scored four second-half tries without reply – including an outstanding individual effort from full-back Matthew Bowen – to turn things around against UCD, emerging as 36-19 winners at the Bowl.

Munster duo Kieran Ryan and Fionn Gibbons were among the try scorers as Young Munster moved up to sixth in the standings – four points outside the top four – after a runaway 57-10 success against bottom side Nenagh Ormond.

Captain Dylan Donnellan lifted the Bateman Cup trophy for the first time in Clontarf’s history, after they came from 13 points down to beat Ballynahinch 21-16 in a titanic tussle at a windy Castle Avenue. Watch the full match back on irishrugby+.

