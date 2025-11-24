Clontarf To Host Energia Bateman Cup Final In December 13 Double-Header

This season’s Energia Bateman Cup final will be held at Castle Avenue on Saturday, December 13 (kick-off 4pm), with the decider featuring top-flight rivals Clontarf and Ballynahinch .

Following an agreement between both clubs, the Bateman Cup final will be played as a double-header with their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A fixture next month.

A coin toss between both sides saw Clontarf FC win the toss to decide the venue for the final.

Clontarf, who are the reigning Division 1A champions, qualified for the Bateman Cup final courtesy of a 34-29 win over Nenagh Ormond. Try-scoring winger Peter Maher was their player-of-the-match in Lisatunny.

Coached by Adam Craig, Ballynahinch dominated their recent semi-final against a youthful Sligo outfit, winning 78-0 at home. Number 8 Sam Warwick starred with a hat-trick of tries.

Neither Clontarf or Ballynahinch have won the prestigious Bateman Cup before, so there will be a new name etched onto the historic national trophy for 2025/26.

‘Tarf reached the 2015 final but lost 24-9 to Cork Constitution, who won a famous five in-a-row between 2013 and 2017. It is a first Bateman Cup final appearance for ‘Hinch, who were All-Ireland Cup champions in 2009.

Since Lansdowne and Cork Con were declared joint winners in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bateman Cup has been won twice by both Terenure College and Lansdowne. The headquarters club beat Instonians 38-26 last January to regain the title.

For fans who cannot attend the final at Castle Avenue on Saturday, December 13, there will be a live stream available on our streaming platform, irishrugby+.

Register for free on irishrugby+, and be sure not to miss out on any of the action.