EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 11 Highlights

Young Munster boosted their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A play-off hopes with a classy performance against Terenure College, while wins for both Old Belvedere and UCD, in the lower half of the table, again showed just how competitive the top flight is.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 11 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 11 Review

A four-try first half salvo set table toppers Clontarf up for their 10th straight win, although in scoring three tries against one of the best defences in the division, bottom side Nenagh Ormond continue to make improvements to their game.

David Wilkinson kicked a crucial eight points to steer Old Belvedere past Cork Constitution on a 18-12 scoreline. Belvedere did all of their scoring in the first half, before digging deep to see out a result which lifts them up one place to seventh.

Aided by an opportunist try from Leinster’s James Culhane, UCD completed a deserved season’s double over Lansdowne as they prevailed 20-15 in another close battle between these teams. The match was played on the students’ all-weather Thornfield pitch.

Young Munster delivered the performance of the round to overcome Terenure College 37-20 in Greenfields. The resurgent Cookies have climbed three places to third in the table, with Munster’s Luke Murphy their player-of-the-match.

Second-placed St. Mary’s College came from behind to share the spoils with Ballynahinch, as prop Mick McCormack’s 67th-minute try saw this rain and wind-lashed encounter finish 16 points apiece.

