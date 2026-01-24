EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 11 Review

Clontarf have extended their lead at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A to eight points. They accounted for Nenagh Ormond to take advantage of a winless weekend for the other top four teams.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 11 Results Round-Up

A four-try first half salvo set Andy Wood’s men up for their 10th straight win, although in scoring three tries against one of the best defences in the division, Nenagh Ormond once again showed how competitive they can be at this level.

Influential centres Willie Coffey and Angus Blackmore both touched down for Nenagh, but Clontarf’s strong opening 40 minutes guided them to a 35-24 bonus point success on their 4G pitch.

At a wet and windy Castle Avenue, James Finn kicked Nenagh into an early lead before Dylan Donnellan’s eighth try of the season, off a maul, and an 12th-minute dash to the try-line from Conor Kelly got Clontarf up and running.

Coffey showed impressive strength to bounce off tackles and score from 15 metres out, closing the gap to 14-10. However, Jordan Coghlan picked from a ruck to get over in the 32nd minute,, and did likewise just before half-time.

The number 8’s timely brace sandwiched a well-taken effort from Nenagh prop Matthew Burke, giving ‘Tarf a 28-17 advantage. They were still 11 points clear by the finish, with out-half Kelly contributing 15 points in the end.

The Portlaoise man’s displayed lovely quick hands to send Alex O’Grady over for the defending champions’ fifth try, the end product of a prolonged attacking spell. He also converted from out wide.

Bottom side Nenagh at least gained some late consolation when Australian Blackmore, linking neatly with John O’Flaherty off a scrum inside ‘Tarf’s 22, crashed over right at the death.

Second-placed St. Mary’s College came from behind to share the spoils with Ballynahinch, as prop Mick McCormack’s 67th-minute try saw this forwards-dominated encounter finish 16 points apiece.

The game was moved to nearby Terenure College RFC’s 4G pitch, and Ballynahinch appeared to cope better with the difficult weather conditions, raising their hopes of ending a frustrating four-match losing run in the league.

Bradley Luney, Ballynahinch’s captain for the day, grabbed the first half’s only try. St. Mary’s were leading 6-3 – with Mick O’Gara splitting the posts twice – when the ‘Hinch backs created an opening on the right wing in the 33rd minute.

Ulster’s Ben Moxham, making his return from an ACL injury, and fellow centre Matthew Booth took on the defence before Booth fed Conor Rankin whose chip-and-chase effort almost came off. The ball just evaded him, but Luney followed up to score.

Mary’s made it a one-point game (10-9) at the interval, yet ‘Hinch had the better of a rainsoaked third quarter. The increasingly-influential Rankin nailed a penalty from outside the hosts’ 10-metre line, and turned a well-won scrum penalty into three more points.

Nonetheless, Mary’s, who had won 14-0 at Ballymacarn Park in early December, lifted their game in response. Replacement Ruairi Shields’ sniping run got them into scoring range, and Conor Dean and Dan Goggin were both prominent before tighthead McCormack muscled his way over.

O’Gara, the division’s leading scorer, knocked over the levelling conversion, taking his season’s haul to 115 points. Scrums and resets wound down the clock late on, and neither side were able to force a penalty or a try-scoring opportunity.

Meanwhile, Young Munster delivered the performance of the round to hand Terenure College a 37-20 defeat in Greenfields. The resurgent Cookies have climbed three places to third in the table, thanks to an excellent five-try display.

They were helped by a player-of-the-match performance from Munster Academy back rower Luke Murphy, and Munster winger Andrew Smith making his return from injury. Another provincial player, Shay McCarthy, took centre stage early on.

McCarthy’s sidestepping run floored Aran Egan, the winger then bumping off John McKee’s attempted tackle before slipping a superb offoad out the back door for Bailey Faloon to finish off at pace in the left corner.

Terenure recovered well to lead 6-5 courtesy of two Chris Cosgrave penalties, yet Young Munster stepped it up again in the second quarter. They profited from the sin-binning of ‘Nure captain Luke Clohessy, who paid the price for a series of team penalties after pulling down a maul.

Stephen McLoughlin powered in under the visitors’ posts, and as half-time approached, Jake O’Riordan fed number 8 Murphy to burrow over from close range. Shane O’Leary converted both tries, leaving it 17-6 at the break.

Munsters’ robust maul defence kept the gap at 11 points, and Munster Academy scrum half O’Riordan duly bagged their bonus point. He intercepted a pass outside the hosts’ 22 and scampered clear for a score that really stung the Dubliners.

With pressure soon back on the home defence, Faloon saw yellow for infringing close to the Cookies’ try-line. Egan finished well to the right of the posts, reducing the deficit to 24-13, but Ger Slattery’s charges would not be budged.

Sealing their side’s fourth straight victory, John Poland and O’Leary neatly sent Oisin Pepper raiding over for try number five. O’Leary also fired over two closing penalties, either side of Clohessy’s quick pick-up to score during the closing stages.

Failing to pick up a point at Tom Clifford Park is a setback for the Carlos Spencer-coached ‘Nure, who are now sixth, but only a point separates them from Munsters in the standings, with Cork Constitution and Lansdowne in between them. Con and Young Munster meet on Leeside next Saturday.

David Wilkinson kicked a crucial eight points to steer Old Belvedere past Cork Constitution on a 18-12 scoreline. Belvedere did all of their scoring in the first half, before digging deep to see out a result which lifts them up one spot to seventh.

UCD completed a deserved season’s double over Lansdowne as they prevailed 20-15 in another close battle between these sides. The match was played on the students’ all-weather Thornfield pitch.

Leinster’s James Culhane led UCD’s stirring fightback from 15 points, running in an opportunist try just before half-time. Evan Moynihan and Eoghan Walsh also dotted down for Emmet MacMahon’s youngsters, who remain in the bottom two but still just a point behind ‘Belvo.

