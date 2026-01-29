Connected To Camp: Portugal Training Camp

Connected To Camp, in partnership with Vodafone, returns for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations offering fans an exclusive look behind the scenes in the Ireland camp.

In the first episode of the Six Nations campaign we take a look at the squad assembly where Joe and Finlay reconnect and we travel to Portugal for what turned out to be a rainy warm weather training camp.

There’s a look at the gym as the lads hit the watt bikes and rowing machines and the Forwards face the Backs in Craic Corner.

