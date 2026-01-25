Celtic Challenge: Round 5 Highlights

The Clovers and the Wolfhounds hosted their third double header of this season’s Celtic Challenge, running out at Virgin Media Park on Sunday as the regular season reached its midway point.

Caitríona Finn and Fiona Tuite were both in player-of-the-match form in round 5, with Tuite and her Wolfhounds team-mates still sitting with a maximum haul at the summit ahead of next Sunday’s top of the table clash with Gwalia Lightning in Cork (kick-off 12.30pm).

It is shaping up to be a mouth-watering encounter as the Wolfhounds and Gwalia have registered nine wins and scored 65 tries between them. Tickets are available to buy here from Ticketmaster.ie.

The Clovers, who were 57-31 winners over Glasgow Warriors in Belfast, will visit the Scottish club at Scotstoun Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 2pm). They trail second-placed Gwalia by three points.

Both sixth round games will be live on the TG4 Player, with coverage of Glasgow Warriors v Clovers also on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, and Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

The Clovers faced Brython Thunder for the second time in the space of two weeks. Denis Fogarty’s side had three points to spare in Cardiff, and had a couple of notable changes for this rematch, with Munster duo Annakate Cournane and Lyndsay Clarke making their first starts.

Match Report: Clovers v Brython Thunder

Claire Boles captained the Wolfhounds from the back row as they went in search of their fifth straight victory. Abby Moyles and Jade Gaffney formed a new half-back partnership, while Maebh Clenaghan and Kate Jordan were added to the pack.

Match Report: Wolfhounds v Glasgow Warriors