EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Extended Round 17 Highlights

The Easter weekend produced a feast of rugby in Division 1A, as the semi-final line-up was confirmed – but not the finishing order – and Shannon’s derby victory condemned Dublin University, the winners of the Colours match, to relegation.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 17 Results Round-Up

Cork Constitution 10 Ballynahinch 7

Capitalising on Clontarf’s defeat to Terenure College, Cork Constitution moved above the north Dubliners into second place thanks to a lone second half penalty from out-half James Taylor.

Lansdowne 64 City of Armagh 31

It was raining tries on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch where Lansdowne touched down nine times to secure their semi-final place. City of Armagh stayed out of the bottom two with a five-try second half performance.

Terenure College 29 Clontarf 15

Terenure College are the table toppers heading into the final round of the regular season. They outscored long-time leaders Clontarf by three tries to two, extending their winning run to 11 games in the process.

Dublin University 22 UCD 13

Dublin University impressed to win the Colours match against UCD, capped off by Australian back rower John Vinson’s barnstorming final try. They also retained the Dudley Cup on the day, but it was not enough to avoid relegation to Division 1B.

Shannon 37 Young Munster 22

Hooker Jordan Prenderville helped himself to two maul tries as relegation-threatened Shannon picked up maximum points from this local derby, drawing level on 26 points with third-from-bottom Armagh.