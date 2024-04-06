U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival Live: Scotland v Ireland

Looking to finish the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival on a high, Ireland face Scotland in an eagerly-awaited full 70-minute international match on the final day in north Wales.

Coached by Matt Gill and Sana Govender, the Ireland U-18 Women (sponsored by PwC) have won two of their 35-minute games in Colwyn Bay so far, scoring some excellent tries in victories over Italy (20-0) and hosts Wales (14-5).

They also took some valuable lessons from defeats to England (19-12) and unbeaten France (31-5). This afternoon’s clash with Scotland kicks off at 4.30pm at Stadiwm CSM, with full live coverage below:

