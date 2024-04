It’s the final day of the regular season in the Men’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday. There are promotions, playoff places and relegation at stake across the divisions. We’re have live coverage of a key game in Division 1B as Garryowen (3rd) face Highfield (4th).

Our commentary team of Daragh Frawley, from the The Clubscene Podcast, and Dan Mooney will bring you all the action from Dooradoyle.