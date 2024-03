Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 17 Results Round-Up

Having set the pace for much of the Division 1A season, Clontarf could now miss out on a home semi-final, while Lansdowne have confirmed their play-off place. Elsewhere, Nenagh Ormond and Instonians both celebrated clinching promotion as divisional champions.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS:

Saturday, March 30 –

DIVISION 1A:

CORK CONSTITUTION 10 BALLYNAHINCH 7, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Try: Matthew Bowen; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor

Ballynahinch: Try: Aaron Sexton; Con: Conor Rankin

HT: Cork Constitution 7 Ballynahinch 7

CORK CONSTITUTION: Rob Hedderman; Daniel Hurley, Billy Crowley, Harry O’Riordan, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Alessandro Heaney, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronan O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Louis Kahn, Niall Kenneally.

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Ben Carson, George Pringle, Mark Best, Aaron Sexton; Jack Milligan, Conor McKee; Kelvin Hamilton, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall (capt), Bradley Luney, Declan Horrox, Reuben Crothers, Zack McCall, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Josh Hanlon, Calum Smyth, Callum Irvine, Chris Gibson, Ethan Graham, Paul Kerr.

LANSDOWNE 64 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Tom Barry 2, Liam Forster, Andy Marks, Peter Sullivan, Cillian Redmond, Rory Parata, Jack Matthews, Donough Lawlor; Cons: Charlie Tector 8; Pen: Charlie Tector

City of Armagh: Tries: Andrew Willis, Evin Crummie, Kyle Faloon, Lewis Finlay, Barry Finn; Cons: Shea O’Brien 3

HT: Lansdowne 43 City of Armagh 0

LANSDOWNE: Cillian Redmond (capt); Peter Sullivan, Andy Marks, Rory Parata, Cathal Eddy; Charlie Tector, Jack Matthews; George Morris, Tom Barry, Greg McGrath, Jack Cooke, Ruairi Clarke, Barry Fitzpatrick, Liam Forster, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Clive Ross, Donough Lawlor, James Kenny, Stephen McMahon.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Chris Colvin, Kyle Faloon; Evin Crummie, Lewis Finlay; Niall Carville, James McCormick, Cameron Doak, James Crummie, Josh McKinley (capt), James McNabney, Barry Finn, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Paul Mullen, Jonny Morton, James Morton, Brayden Laing, Ross Taylor.

TERENURE COLLEGE 29 CLONTARF 15, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: John McKee, Conor Phillips, Matthew Caffrey; Con: Aran Egan; Pens: Aran Egan 4

Clontarf: Tries: Aitzol King, Mikey McGiff; Con: Conor Kelly; Pen: Conor Kelly

HT: Terenure College 13 Clontarf 3

TERENURE COLLEGE:

CLONTARF:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY v UCD, College Park, 5.30pm

SHANNON v YOUNG MUNSTER, Thomond Park main pitch, Sunday, 5pm

DIVISION 1B:

HIGHFIELD 21 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 7, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Ross Anthony O’Neill, Colin O’Neill, James Rochford; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3

Blackrock College: Try: David Heavey; Con: Oliver Coffey

HT: Highfield 7 Blackrock College 7

OLD BELVEDERE 3 GARRYOWEN 28, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Pen: David Wilkinson

Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan, Jack Oliver, Jeronimo Ureta Saenz Peña; Cons: Kelvin Langan 2; Pens: Kelvin Langan 3

HT: Old Belvedere 3 Garryowen 10

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 33 NAAS 31, Newforge Sports Complex 4G pitch

Scorers: Queen’s University: Tries: Callum Florence, James McKillop, Peter Heasley, Jonny Hunter, Rory Telfer; Cons: James Humphreys 4

Naas: Tries: Will O’Brien, Charlie Sheridan, Jack Sheridan, Craig Ronaldson, Donal Conroy; Cons: Craig Ronaldson, Peter Osborne, Sam Cahill

HT: Queen’s University 19 Naas 12

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 34 OLD WESLEY 29, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fogarty 2, Mick McCormack, Jack Nelson Murray 2; Cons: Mick O’Gara 2, Conor Hayes; Pen: Mick O’Gara

Old Wesley: Tries: Alex Molloy 3, Ben Stephens; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3; Pen: Ian Cassidy

HT: St. Mary’s College 27 Old Wesley 14

UCC 48 BUCCANEERS 7, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Tries: Tom Coughlan, Jacob Sheahan, Jack O’Sullivan 2, Adam Wrona, Andrew O’Mahony, David Kiely; Cons: Cian Whooley 3, Daniel Squires 2; Pen: Cian Whooley

Buccaneers: Try: Orrin Burgess; Con: Mark Earle

HT: UCC 24 Buccaneers 0

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 24 Greystones 23, Eaton Park

Banbridge 32 UL Bohemian 19, Rifle Park

Malone 19 Cashel 33, Gibson Park

Nenagh Ormond 29 MU Barnhall 12, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent 19 Navan 24, Takumi Park

DIVISION 2B:

Skerries 3 Malahide 16, Holmpatrick (played on Friday)

Belfast Harlequins 38 Dolphin 34, Newforge Sports Complex 4G pitch

Dungannon 32 Sligo 20, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians 29 Instonians 27, Corinthian Park

Rainey 17 Wanderers 40, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 32 Omagh Academicals 22, Heffernan Park

Enniscorthy 31 Bruff 38, Alcast Park

Clonmel 21 Bangor 26, Ardgaoithe

Midleton 17 Galwegians 43, Towns Park

Tullamore 12 Clogher Valley 41, Spollanstown