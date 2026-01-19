Clovers Outgun Glasgow Warriors To Build Celtic Challenge Momentum

Clovers head coach Denis Fogarty was really pleased with the squad effort as his bench made an impact during their 57-31 bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors at Affidea Stadium .

While he was ‘gutted’ to lose vice-captain Jane Clohessy to a second half injury, Ballincollig’s Amelia Green came on for just her second Celtic Challenge appearance and acquitted herself well against the Scottish side.

There was also a decent chunk of game-time for Saoirse Crowe, Annakate Cournane, Katie Whelan, who switched across from the Wolfhounds as replacement scrum half, and Hannah Coen, the 22-year-old Connacht forward.

“I just mentioned it there in the huddle. What we bring off the bench is really, really important,” Fogarty said afterwards. “But also it’s giving the girls minutes, and that’s building over the course of this competition.

“It’s really, really important to us because I want to try and build a competitive group here, and they’re all putting their hands up which is really, really positive.

“We spoke about it at half-time in terms of being 80 minutes. Last week we were probably 40 minutes, we were a bit shy of that physicality. But everyone brought this edge (today), which allowed us then to pull the triggers at the right times, driven by Caitríona (Finn).”