Wolfhounds Show Table-Topping Form To Sweep Brython Thunder Aside

Ashbourne youngster Naoise Smyth’s first Celtic Challenge try topped off a dominant performance from the Wolfhounds, who beat Brython Thunder 69-0 in the latest round of the cross-border competition.

She is one of the emerging talents playing with the Wolfhounds this season, and head coach Neill Alcorn has welcomed the selection headaches the young players are providing as the defending champions continue to set the pace at the top of the table.

“I suppose it puts us under a bit of pressure as coaches,” he said after the match at Affidea Stadium. “From a training perspective, the players always put their hand up so it makes our job a headache, which is what you want.

“So it’s trying to blend the experience and the youth, and I think at the moment we’ve been doing that quite well across the first four games.”

The 11-try Wolfhounds had eight different try scorers on the day, including Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Robyn O’Connor who both bagged braces. However, keeping their opponents scoreless was also quite a statement.

Asked about what pleased him the most, Alcorn replied: “It was probably the other side of the ball. The fact that we had zero (for Brython Thunder) was really important for us.

“We try and make sure we build from our defence, and we want to make sure we get our layers right within that.

“It’s great to have the capability to be able to bring players in and it all goes well, because some of the players that came on had a big impact as well.”