Investec Champions Cup: Round 4 Highlights

It is crunch time on the final weekend of the Investec Champions Cup pool stages. Check out the match highlights as Leinster aimed to seal top spot in Pool 3, while Munster’s qualification hopes rested on their home clash with Castres Olympique.

As Ireland lock James Ryan made his 50th Champions Cup appearance away to Bayonne, Leinster looked to follow the lead of Bath on Friday night by advancing to April’s round of 16 in unbeaten form and as one of the top seeds.

On the occasion of captain Tadhg Beirne’s 100th Munster cap, Castres Olympique stood between Clayton McMillan’s men and a place in the last 16 of Europe’s top tier tournament. Would the Thomond Park factor prove crucial?