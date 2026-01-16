Wolfhounds And Clovers Named For Celtic Challenge Round 4 Double-Header At Affidea Stadium

Round 4 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with both the Wolfhounds and the Clovers in home action, as Affidea Stadium hosts a Sunday double-header featuring Brython Thunder and Glasgow Warriors.

The Wolfhounds welcome Brython Thunder as they look to continue their strong start to the competition. Neill Alcorn has named a powerful and experienced side, blending international quality with emerging talent across the park.

Caoimhe Molloy, India Daley and Linda Djougang form the front row, with Naoise Smyth and Fiona Tuite paired in the second row. The back row sees Claire Boles, Maeve Óg O’Leary and newly announced Ireland Captain Erin King combine to bring a physical edge.

Aoibheann Reilly starts at scrum-half alongside Dannah O’Brien at out-half, while the backline features Niamh Marley and Robyn O’Connor on the wings, with Vicki Elmes Kinlan and Aoife Dalton combining in midfield. Stacey Flood is named at fullback.

Ella Burns starts in the front row alongside Úillín Eilian and Sadhbh McGrath, with Aoibheann McGrath and Jane Clohessy forming the second-row partnership. Rosie Searle, Faith Oviawe and Jemima Adams Verling continue in the back row.

Emily Lane captains the side from scrum-half and is partnered by Caitríona Finn at out-half. Alana McInerney and Anna McGann are named on the wings, with Lucia Linn and Niamh Murphy in midfield, while Aoife Corey starts at fullback.

Both fixtures form part of a key weekend in the Celtic Challenge as teams continue to develop combinations and push for results heading into the second half of the tournament.

Buy your tickets here

Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder, 12pm

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)

13 – Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

12 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

11- Niamh Marley (Ulster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

1 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Linda Djougang (Leinster)

4 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

5 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

6 – Claire Boles (ulster)

7 – Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

17 – Cara McLean (Ulster)

18 – Alisha Flynn (Munster)

19 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

20 – Poppy Garvey (Connacht)

21 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

22 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

23 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

Clovers v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

13 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

12 – Lucia Linn (Munster)

11- Alana McInerney (Munster)

10 – Caitriona Finn (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster) (Captain)

1 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

2 – Úillín Eilian (Connacht)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

5 – Jane Clohessy (Munster) (VC)

6 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

7 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Saoirse Crowe (Munster)

17 – Siobhán McCarthy (Munster)

18 – Hannah Coen (Connacht)

19 – Amelia Green (Munster)

20 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

21 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 –Méabh Deely (Connacht)

23 – Lyndsay Clarke (Munster)