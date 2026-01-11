Celtic Challenge: Round 3 Highlights

Ireland stars Aoife Dalton and Emily Lane led their respective Wolfhounds and Clovers teams this weekend for their first games outside of the country in this season’s Celtic Challenge.

With the two Irish sides building momentum towards the newly-introduced play-offs in March, there will be an exciting doubler header at Affidea Stadium in Belfast next Sunday afternoon.

The table-topping Wolfhounds will host Brython Thunder at the home of Ulster Rugby (kick-off 12pm), before third plays fourth when the Clovers and Glasgow Warriors meet at 3pm. Tickets are available to buy here from Ticketmaster.ie.

Both fourth round matches will be live on the TG4 Player, with separate coverage on the BBC iPlayer and the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel.

Following last week’s 24-7 Irish derby win at Creggs RFC, Neill Alcorn’s Wolfhounds outfit headed to the Scottish capital to play Edinburgh Rugby. Niamh Marley, Caoimhe Molloy, and Poppy Garvey came in as starters.

Match Report: Edinburgh Rugby v Wolfhounds

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side sought a quick return to winning ways when they visited Brython Thunder in Cardiff. The Arms Park clash saw Lucia Linn and Aoibheann McGrath make their first Celtic Challenge starts.

Match Report: Brython Thunder v Clovers