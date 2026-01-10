Dalton And O’Brien Drive Wolfhounds To Third Bonus Point Victory

Captain Aoife Dalton and player-of-the-match Dannah O’Brien pulled the strings as the Wolfhounds maintained their bonus point-winning form with a 50-12 triumph over Edinburgh Rugby at Hive Stadium.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 3:

Saturday, January 10 –

EDINBURGH RUGBY 12 WOLFHOUNDS 50, Hive Stadium

Scorers: Edinburgh Rugby: Tries: Cieron Bell, Talei Tawake; Con: Nicole Marlow

Wolfhounds: Tries: Erin King, India Daley, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Niamh Marley, Maggie Boylan, Aoife Corcoran, Stacey Flood; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 4, Abby Moyles

HT: Edinburgh Rugby 12 Wolfhounds 33

There were mistakes and missed opportunities, but head coach Neill Alcorn had to be pleased with an early season’s double over the Scottish side which keeps the Wolfhounds three points clear at the top of the Celtic Challenge table.

Ireland centre Dalton brilliantly pierced through the Edinburgh defence with regularity, scoring a try and having a hand in the build-up to a number of others as they led 33-12 at half-time.

Alcorn’s charges bagged their bonus point by the 33rd minute, with Erin King crossing in her second game back from injury, India Daley, Aoibheann Reilly, and Niamh Marley also touching down, and O’Brien kicking four conversions.

Beaten 34-7 in Dublin before Christmas, Edinburgh had six Scotland internationals in their line-up and had a couple of bright moments in attack, leading to tries from Cieron Bell, with a superb solo effort, and Talei Tawake.

The scores dried up until a final quarter push where some young Wolfhounds replacements stepped up. One of them, Aoife Corcoran, got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute, either side of tries from Maggie Boylan and Stacey Flood.

Following their third bonus point win in a row, Dalton and her team-mates are back on home soil next Sunday, facing bottom side Brython Thunder at Affidea Stadium (kick-off 12pm), as part of a double header with the Clovers and Glasgow Warriors also in action.

Most of the early phases were inside the Edinburgh half, as the visitors looked to establish a foothold with their carries and O’Brien’s influential left boot. Boylan’s defence-slashing break was the highlight of a scrappy opening spell.

Knock-ons from Maeve Óg O’Leary and Reilly spoiled some promising play, but the Wolfhounds got closer nearing the quarter hour mark. Dalton surged into the opposition 22 after Flood had picked out the returning Marley with a cross-field kick.

The Edinburgh defence leaked penalties and was worn down for King to pick from a ruck and crash over in the 16th minute. O’Brien converted, and her terrific touchfinder from a penalty had her forwards within range for a second try.

Unfortunately for the Wolfhounds, their lineout let them down, and Edinburgh soon showed how dangerous they can be out wide. The fleet-footed Bell took advantage of four missed tackles on a fantastic 50-metre run-in.

Alcorn’s side replied barely three minutes later as a clever short lineout move paid off. King returned the ball to hooker Daley whose powerful burst from just outside Edinburgh’s 22 took her to the try-line, her grounding successful despite Merryn Gunderson’s attempts to hold her up.

Centres Dalton and Eve Higgins soon combined to set up a 28th-minute try. Countering from a kick, Dalton sucked in defenders for Higgins to cleverly worm her way up close, leading to Reilly reaching over from the ruck. O’Brien’s extras made it 19-5.

Dalton soon increased her influence, showing impressive balance on another incisive run up into the Edinburgh 22. The Clara woman then popped up a few phases later to claim the bonus point score, capitalising on a favourable bounce after O’Brien had stabbed a kick through.

The scrambling hosts had no answer to Dalton once again, the determined Wolfhounds skipper carving her way through midfield to create another opening.

Quick ruck ball allowed Reilly to have a cut before she fed Ulster winger Marley to finish off out wide. O’Brien’s classy conversion widened the margin to 28 points.

Edinburgh lessened the damage by squeezing in a late try before the break. Armed with a penalty advantage from a maul, they retained possession well to inch closer, the pressure culminating in prop Tawake crossing for Nicole Marlow to convert.

The defending champions had a couple of missed opportunities early in the second half, their execution letting them down. Edinburgh were having the upper hand in the scrums, but the Wolfhounds continued to have most of the territory.

The Scots sniffed out a couple of well-won turnovers, including one from busy hooker Aila Ronald to break up the momentum built by strong carries from Sophie Barrett and replacements Fiona Tuite and Maebh Clenaghan.

The lineout misfired for the Wolfhounds after a Daley turnover penalty, but O’Brien ensured the scoreboard was soon moving again just past the hour mark. Her pinpoint cross-field kick, drilled out to the left, bounced invitingly for Boylan to raid over in rapid fashion past Bell.

Now trailing 38-12, Edinburgh left a big maul opportunity behind them with an overthrown lineout, just as the Wolfhounds were coughing up more penalties. The visitors’ youthful bench made sure they made an impact during the closing stages, though.

Alisha Flynn was brought down short following a strong carry, but Clenaghan’s tip-on pass put teenager Corcoran over from close range. Fellow replacement Moyles converted and then provided the assist for the eighth and final try.

Munster captain O’Leary showed lovely hands, offloading away from a couple of defenders to send Moyles darting through on a straight line. The 21-year-old then lobbed a pass out for Flood to go over near the right corner, making it a half-century of points.

TIME LINE: 16 minutes – Wolfhounds try: Erin King – 0-5; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 0-7; 21 mins – Edinburgh Rugby try: Cieron Bell – 5-7; conversion: missed by Nicole Marlow – 5-7; 24 mins – Wolfhounds try: India Daley – 5-12; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 5-12; 28 mins – Wolfhounds try: Aoibheann Reilly – 5-17; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 5-19; 33 mins – Wolfhounds try: Aoife Dalton – 5-24; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 5-26; 38 mins – Wolfhounds try: Niamh Marley – 5-31; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 5-33; 40+2 mins – Edinburgh Rugby try: Talei Tawake – 10-33; conversion: Nicole Marlow – 12-33; Half-time – Edinburgh Rugby 12 Wolfhounds 33; 61 mins – Wolfhounds try: Maggie Boylan – 12-38; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 12-38; 76 mins – Wolfhounds try: Aoife Corcoran – 12-43; conversion: Abby Moyles – 12-45; 79 mins – Wolfhounds try: Stacey Flood – 12-50; conversion: missed by Abby Moyles – 12-50; Full-time – Edinburgh Rugby 12 Wolfhounds 50

EDINBURGH RUGBY: Nicole Marlow; Cieron Bell, Lisa Brown, Rachel Philipps, Hannah Walker (capt); Hannah Ramsay, Emily Love; Talei Tawake, Aila Ronald, Molly Poolman, Adelle Ferrie, Natasha Logan, Charlotte Russell, Alex Stewart, Merryn Gunderson.

Replacements: Millie Whitehouse, Alison Wilson, Faye Sutherland, Nicola Howat, Cat Moody, Tamzin Rosie, Lucy MacRae, Scarlett Haddow.

WOLFHOUNDS: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Niamh Marley (Ulster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (capt), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Maggie Boylan (Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht); Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster), India Daley (Ulster), Sophie Barrett (Ulster), Kate Jordan (Leinster), Naoise Smyth (Leinster), Poppy Garvey (Connacht), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster), Erin King (Leinster).

Replacements: Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster), Cara McLean (Ulster), Alisha Flynn (Munster), Fiona Tuite (Ulster), Aoife Corcoran (Leinster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Megan Burns (Leinster), Abby Moyles (Ulster).

Referee: Ciaran Stark (SRU)