EPCR Challenge Cup: Montpellier v Connacht Highlights

The jeopardy was taken up a notch in the third round of the EPCR Challenge Cup, as Connacht, back on track after beating Black Lion convincingly before Christmas, headed to the south of France to take on Montpellier Hérault Rugby.

Stuart Lancaster’s men were looking for back-to-back European victories to strengthen their position in Pool 1 where Montpellier and the Ospreys have set the pace, both emerging unbeaten from the opening two rounds.

Sitting fourth in the table, Connacht’s last pool match is at home to US Montauban at Dexcom Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 8pm). Tickets are available to buy here, as the province look to seal their place in April’s round of 16.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resuming their Challenge Cup campaign, Connacht’s matchday 23 to face Montpellier included first-time starter Billy Bohan in the front row, while there were senior debuts for Matthew Victory, John Devine, and Albert Lindner as second half replacements.