Wolfhounds And Clovers Teams Named For Round 3 Of Celtic Challenge

The Wolfhounds head to Edinburgh for a rematch while the Clovers head to Cardiff to take on Brython Thunder.

Round 3 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with both the Wolfhounds and Clovers playing their first away games in the competition.

The Wolfhounds head to Hive Stadium to take on Edinburgh Rugby, who they beat 34-7 in the opening round pre Christmas.

Neill Alcorn has made a number of changes with Caoimhe Molloy starting in the front row, Kate Jordan and Naoise Smyth starting again in the second row and Poppy Garvey joining Maeve Og O’Leary and Erin King in the back row. Niamh Marley is the only change in the backs where she comes in at 14.

The Clovers are in action in Wales against a Brython team still looking for their opening win in the competition.

Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made a number of changes from the team who lost the derby game last weekend. Ella Burns starts in the front row with Aoibheann McGrath joining Jane Clohessy in the second row.

The back row of Rosie Searle, Faith Oviawe and Jemima Adams Verling is retained. Emily Lane continues nine with Caitriona Finn again at 10. Emily Foley and Anna McGann are on the wings with Niamh Murphy and Lucia Linn in the centre. Méabh Deely lines out at full back.

Wolfhounds XV (Saturday January 10th: Edinburgh Rugby v Wolfhounds, 3pm Hive Stadium)

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Niamh Marley (Ulster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Maggie Boylan (Leinster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

1 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Poppy Garvey (Connacht)

7 – Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

17 – Cara McLean (Ulster)

18 – Alisha Flynn (Munster)

19 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

20 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

21 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 – Megan Burns (Leinster)

23 – Abby Moyles (Ulster)

Clovers XV (Sunday January 11th: Brython Thunder v Clovers, 12pm Cardiff Arms Park)

15 – Méabh Deely (Connacht)

14 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

13 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

12 – Lucia Linn (Munster)

11- Emily Foley (Connacht)

10 – Caitriona Finn (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster) (Captain)

1 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

2 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

5 – Jane Clohessy (Munster) (VC)

6 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

7 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Emma Dunican (Munster)

17 – Orlaith Morrissey (Munster)

18 – Hannah Coen (Connacht)

19 – Amelia Green (Munster)

20 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

21 – Gráinne Moran (Connacht)

22 – Lyndsay Clarke (Munster)

23 – Aoife Corey (Munster)