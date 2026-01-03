Celtic Challenge: Clovers v Wolfhounds Highlights

The second round of this season’s Celtic Challenge wrapped up with a fiercely-contested Irish derby at Creggs RFC. The Wolfhounds and the Clovers faced off for the first time in over a year.

Both Irish teams have made strong starts to the 2025/26 campaign, which continues next weekend with their first away trips. The table-topping Woflhounds will play Edinburgh Rugby in the Scottish capital next Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Meanwhile, Denis Fogarty’s Clovers squad will make their way to Cardiff for a Sunday duel with bottom side Brython Thunder (kick-off 12pm). Both games will be live on the TG4 Player, with separate coverage on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer.

Erin King made her injury comeback, and fellow international Fiona Tuite was also back in action, as the Wolfhounds beat the Clovers 24-7 at Creggs Rugby Club today to return to the top of the Celtic Challenge table.