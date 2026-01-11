First Half Scores Propel Clovers To Cardiff Win

A young Clovers squad got back to winning ways in Wales, edging out Brython Thunder for a hard-fought 15-12 victory in the third round of the Celtic Challenge .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 3:

Sunday, January 11 –

BRYTHON THUNDER 12 CLOVERS 15, Cardiff Arms Park

Scorers: Brython Thunder: Tries: Amy Williams, Gwen Crabb; Con: Hanna Marshall

Clovers: Tries: Emily Foley, Lucia Linn; Con: Caitríona Finn; Pen: Caitríona Finn

HT: Brython Thunder 7 Clovers 15

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dungarvan youngster Aoibheann McGrath delivered a player-of-the-match performance at Cardiff Arms Park, providing a terrific assist for Emily Foley’s opening try and bringing a lot of physicality around the pitch.

The promising second row was one of a number of Clovers players who have been recently involved in the Ireland Under-18 or Under-20 pathways, and they enjoyed testing themselves against a home team containing eight Wales senior internationals.

Injuries to both hookers saw the influential Sadhbh McGrath step in at hooker during the second half, while as well kicking a crucial five points, Caitríona Finn was heavily involved throughout, directing operations from out-half but also hitting rucks and racking up the tackles.

Foley and Lucia Linn both crossed in quick succession on the quarter hour mark, helping Denis Fogarty’s charges to lead 15-7 at half-time. Amy Williams grabbed the hosts’ opening score.

Brython Thunder moved closer thanks to captain Gwen Crabb’s 46th-minute effort, but that proved to be the final score of an energy-sapping contest that left both sides rueing their failure to convert opportunities into points.

While the Clovers will feel they should have had a more comfortable winning margin, they have moved above Glasgow Warriors into third place, ahead of their meeting with the Scots at Affidea Stadium next Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Tipperary teenager Finn flighted over a well-struck fifth-minute penalty to reward the Clovers scrum, and Brython Thunder tighthead Stella Orrin was penalised again soon after. The home side were whistled up too for a crooked lineout.

As the Welsh outfit continued to concede penalties, the Clovers used an advantage to strike for their first try. Picked out by Finn, Aoibheann McGrath was lurking on the left wing and brilliantly tied in two defenders before releasing Foley to squeeze over in the corner.

It got even better for the visitors just two minutes later, as a pass bounced loose off Natalia John and Linn swooped on it, just past halfway, to dart clear and go over untouched. Finn converted to establish a 15-point advantage.

The Brython Thunder pack hit back with a purple patch, pressing from a couple of mauls, one of which was superbly turned over by Jane Clohessy. However, Hanna Marshall’s nicely-weighted kick played in Williams to score out wide in the 22nd minute.

As Beth Buttimer unfortunately came off injured, Marshall gave Thunder a further boost with a pinpoint conversion to close the gap back to eight points.

The Clovers looked poised to respond off their lineout platform – replacement Emma Dunican, Clohessy, and Sadhbh McGrath provided go-forward ball deep inside the opposition 22 – but John won a relieving penalty at the breakdown.

A series of handling errors made for a scrappy finish to the first half, although the Clovers held the territorial advantage. Aoibheann McGrath tapped a penalty to go close, the Thunder absorbing the subsequent pressure with tighthead McGrath eventually held up.

Crabb led by example early on the restart, as Thunder used a couple of penalties to move within try-scoring range. They threatened from their maul again before their skipper drove over from a couple of metres out, making it 15-12.

The Clovers snatched back the momentum, with Linn tidying up a loose lineout only for the attack to break down in front of the Thunder posts. The defence won out again when Lisa Neumann forced a penalty at the breakdown.

Sadhbh McGrath had to switch to the hooker position due to Dunican’s sudden departure through injury. Méabh Deely was coming more into the game, covering and countering from kicks, while Foley did well to chase down Marshall at the edge of the Thunder 22.

The Clovers’ defensive scramble was impressive to thwart their opponents on the hour mark. Neumann threatened out wide, but the newly-introduced Hannah Coen got in to disrupt and strip the ball back after Clohessy had been denied a prior turnover.

Defences were still top when the Clovers’ maul defence did the job, and caused Ffion Lewis to knock on close to the visitors’ 22. The rate of turnovers increased entering the final 10 minutes, the ball-in-play time remaining very high as Hannah Bluck was penalised for a high tackle.

The Clovers, who brought on Aoife Corey, the sixth Ireland senior international in their matchday 23, remained resilient in defence. Anna McGann made important tackle on the lively Seren Singleton, who was picked out by a Marshall kick.

Play swung back and forth during the closing stages, a McGrath lineout throw ruled crooked following a scrum penalty. Gabby Nealon pinched a late turnover for Thunder, but the Clovers stood firm in defence to force a final knock-on.

TIME LINE: 5 minutes – Clovers penalty: Caitríona Finn – 0-3; 14 mins – Clovers try: Emily Foley – 0-8; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 0-8; 16 mins – Clovers try: Lucia Linn – 0-13; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 0-15; 22 mins – Brython Thunder try: Amy Williams – 5-15; conversion: Hanna Marshall – 7-15; Half-time – Brython Thunder 7 Clovers 15; 46 mins – Brython Thunder try: Gwent Crabb – 12-15; conversion: missed by Hanna Marshall – 12-15; Full-time – Brython Thunder 12 Clovers 15

BRYTHON THUNDER: Amy Williams; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Bluck, Courtney Keight, Seren Singleton; Hanna Marshall, Seren Lockwood; Stella Orrin, Rhian Bowden, Elan Jones, Gwen Crabb (capt), Natalia John, Jess Rogers, Lucy Isaac, Branwen Metcalfe.

Replacements: Amy Morgan, Meg Lewis, Allie Watkins, Robyn Davies, Finley Jones, Ffion Lewis, Aimee Bush, Gabby Healan.

CLOVERS: Méabh Deely (Connacht); Anna McGann (Connacht), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Lucia Linn (Munster), Emily Foley (Connacht); Caitríona Finn (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster) (capt); Ella Burns (Connacht), Beth Buttimer (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Rosie Searle (Leinster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Emma Dunican (Munster), Orlaith Morrissy (Munster), Hannah Coen (Connacht), Amelia Green (Munster), Annakate Cournane (Munster), Gráinne Moran (Connacht), Lyndsay Clarke (Munster), Aoife Corey (Munster).

Referee: Jess Kavanagh (WRU)