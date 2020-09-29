“For me club means everything” – Energia Community Series Preview

Michelle Claffey continues our look ahead to the start of the Energia Women’s Community Series on IrishRugby.ie.

As she says herself, the Leinster and Ireland centre has spent 10 years at Blackrock College RFC forging life long friendships.

“For me club means everything,” she says in the below video.

“It’s a place where you learn rugby. It’s a place where you ask questions. It’s a place where you can be playing with someone who started the game three weeks ago or someone who’s been playing at an international level for three years. It’s a huge variety of skill level, experience and also knowledge in the game too.

“Especially for me for Blackrock, it’s somewhere that I’ve been for 10 years and I’ve absolutely loved it.

“I made a lot of lifelong friends there and I continue to meet new people and make even more friendships there.”

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

Saturday October 24th

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Westport – BYE

Sunday November 1st

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.