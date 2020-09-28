‘Club To Me Means That Safe Place’ – Energia Community Series Preview

Ahead of the start of the Energia Women’s Community Series this Saturday, IrishRugby.ie has been some high profile players what club rugby means to them.

First up is the one and only Ciara Griffin.

“Club to me means that safe place,” she says.

“It’s that family atmosphere. Club are the people who always have your back through thick and thin.”

“They teach you the basics. They teach you what you know and without club we wouldn’t be where we are today so I think club is the centre of performance.

“Club is the heart of the rugby community.”

Saturday September 26th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.