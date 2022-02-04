Ireland Under-20s Back With A Bang At Cork Fortress

The Ireland Under-20s, sponsored by PwC, got off to a first night flyer with a record-breaking 53-5 win over Wales in the U-20 Six Nations at Musgrave Park.

Richie Murphy’s young guns, led superbly by Reuben Crothers, ran out very convincing eight-try winners to kick off the 2022 Championship in fine style.

UCD number 8 James Culhane’s strong carrying earned him the PwC player-of-the-match, while IQ Rugby starlet Chay Mullin touched down twice and Lansdowne’s Charlie Tector kicked 11 points.

Ireland’s attack was sharp in putting their chances away, Mullins, Matthew Devine and Mark Morrissey all scoring first half tries as they punished Welsh indiscipline and a yellow card for winger Oli Andrew.

It was 22-0 at half-time and could have been more, Crothers was held up and lively winger Mullins had a second effort ruled out for obstruction during the build-up.

The bonus point was safely tucked away early in the second half, Crothers, James McNabney, Mullins and James McCormick all crossing by the hour mark with Wales suffering a second sin-binning.

Andrew ran in a late consolation score for a gallant Welsh side, but Ireland, who travel to France next week, had the final say when centre Ben Brownlee burst over in the final minute.

Both teams and the vocal home crowd paused for a minute’s silence before kick-off to honour the late Tom Kiernan, an icon of Irish Rugby both on and off the pitch, whose death was announced yesterday.

The hosts got off to a high-tempo start in Cork, Devine tapping a penalty to take them into the Welsh 22. Tector, his half-back partner, opened the scoring with a fourth-minute strike.

As Wales built pressure in response, Fionn Gibbons covered a dangerous chip and case from Bryn Bradley. Shane Mallon also got over the ball for a penalty following a threatening break by Daniel Edwards.

Although their lineout let them down five metres out, Ireland quickly came again off scrum ball and opened their try account in the 14th minute.

A lovely first-phase move opened up space on the right and Munster prospect Patrick Campbell slid Mullins through to expertly step inside Edwards to score.

Tector was unable to convert from the right touchline and despite some bright moments for the Welsh attack, their discipline continued to be an issue as the penalty count spiralled to ten by the 22nd minute.

As Ireland went wide, Andrew’s deliberate knock-on landed him in the bin. McCormick’s resulting lineout did not work out, but he managed to feed Devine who neatly stepped inside Joe Cowell to scamper over from close range.

Tector’s conversion made it 15-0 before 14-man Wales pressed off a penalty, Mallon holding firm near the right corner as he forced Harri Houston into touch.

Ireland missed out on a third try when Crothers was held up, TMO Ian Tempest making the decision. He also denied a second Mullins effort, Culhane storming through from a kick receipt but McCormick was adjudged to have obstructed a defender.

Wales’ defence was soon cut open again, front rowers Jack Boyle and McCormick both making incisions and centre Gibbons did likewise. The momentum was all Ireland’s and Devine sent lock Morrissey over from close range.

Tector’s conversion made it 22 unanswered points and the home side, who lost full-back Campbell to injury, were able to absorb some late pressure. A crooked lineout added to the Welsh frustration.

Inside two minutes of the restart, Ireland were over for their bonus point score. Morrissey forced a decision at the breakdown before some powerful carrying led to Crothers burrowing over from a metre out. Tector landed a terrific conversion.

UCD clubman Mallon threatened soon after, following up on his own kick to win a penalty at the breakdown. The Irish maul went close before Devine fed the 18-year-old McNabney for an unconverted score.

Wales soon went down to 14 men again, repeated penalties leading to a sin-binning for lock Joe Peard. Ireland smelt blood, but a Morrissey try was ruled out for McCormick’s knock-on on the ground.

The Welsh, who were falling on the wrong side of some of referee Julianne Zussman’s 50-50 calls, continued to land some big tackles. Ireland, though, were wearing them down through their phase building.

Good passes from Tector and Gibbons released Mullins to complete his brace in the 49th minute. Tector converted to make it 41-0.

As the penalties continued to rack up against the visitors, the Irish pack capitalised when a strong maul put Ballymena talent McCormick over for try number seven. Replacement Tony Butler narrowly missed the conversion.

Knock-ons and a forward pass prevented Wales from scoring, along with a Mallon try-saving tackle on Ethan Fackrell, before Ireland engineered another opportunity, Tector and Butler working it wide for Gibbons to threaten.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh was unlucky to miss out on a try, with replacement Josh Hanlon pinged for a tackle off the ball, and Mallon soon showed well once more in defence, earning a turnover penalty.

Wales made use of good possession off a 75th-minute score, winger Andrew backing himself and being rewarded as he slalomed over past three defenders for a classy finish.

After replacement Jac Lloyd’s drop-kicked conversion fell wide, Ireland’s biggest ever U-20 Six Nations victory was wrapped up by Brownlee’s muscular finish and a Butler conversion.

TIME LINE: 4 minutes – Ireland penalty: Charlie Tector – 3-0; 14 mins – Ireland try: Chay Mullins – 8-0; conversion: missed by Charlie Tector – 8-0; 22 mins – Wales yellow card: Oli Andrew; 23 mins – Ireland try: Matthew Devine – 13-0; conversion: Charlie Tector – 15-0; 34 mins – Ireland try: Mark Morrissey – 20-0; conversion: Charlie Tector – 22-0; Half-time – Ireland 22 Wales 0; 42 mins – Ireland try: Reuben Crothers – 27-0; conversion: Charlie Tector – 29-0; 46 mins – Ireland try: James McNabney – 34-0; conversion: missed by Charlie Tector – 34-0; 47 mins – Wales yellow card: Joe Peard; 49 mins – Ireland try: Chay Mullins – 39-0; conversion: Charlie Tector – 41-0; 61 mins – Ireland try: James McCormick – 46-0; conversion: missed by Tony Butler – 46-0; 75 mins – Wales try: Oli Andrew – 46-5; conversion: missed by Jac Lloyd – 46-5; 80 mins – Ireland try: Ben Brownlee – 51-5; conversion: Tony Butler – 53-5; Full-time – Ireland 53 Wales 5

IRELAND U-20: Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster); Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster), Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster); Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht); Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt), James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements used: Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for Campbell (36 mins), Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for Boyle (50), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster) for Devine, Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster) for Tector (both 53), Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster) for Wilson, Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster) for Morrissey (both 60), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) for McCormick, Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster) for McNabney (both 62), Tector for Mullins (64), Devine for Tector (73).

WALES U-20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Harri Houston (Ospreys), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Eddie James (Scarlets), Oli Andrew (Dragons); Daniel Edwards (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets); Joe Cowell (Cardiff Metropolitan University), Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Joe Peard (Dragons), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Alex Mann (Cardiff) (capt), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff), Ben Moa (Dragons).

Replacements used: Tom Cowan (Bath) for Mann (23-32 mins), Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders) for Daniel (32), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys) for Bradley, Rhys Barratt (Cardiff) for Cowell (both (47), Cowan for Moa (50), Benji Williams (Ospreys) for Jones (56), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons) for Williams (60), Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears) for Houston (61), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys) for Evans (66).

Referee: Julianne Zussman (Canada)