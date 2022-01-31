Match Page - Scoreboard
Ireland U-20s Make Record-Breaking Start To Six Nations
The Ireland Under-20s, sponsored by PwC, etched their names into the record books with a terrific 53-3 win over Wales…
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
Following last summer's one-off, one-venue format, Under-20 Six Nations rugby makes a welcome return to Musgrave Park where the Ireland…
Murphy Makes Final Plans For Ireland U-20 Opener
Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy had admitted his charges are somewhat in the dark when it comes to assessing…
