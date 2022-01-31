Jump to main content

Ireland
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
Ireland U-20s Make Record-Breaking Start To Six Nations
3 hours ago
In Pics

The Ireland Under-20s, sponsored by PwC, etched their names into the record books with a terrific 53-3 win over Wales…
5 hours ago
Report

Ireland Under-20s Back With A Bang At Cork Fortress

The Ireland Under-20s, sponsored by PwC, got off to a first night flyer with a record-breaking 53-5 win over Wales…
18 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s

Following last summer's one-off, one-venue format, Under-20 Six Nations rugby makes a welcome return to Musgrave Park where the Ireland…
#futureisgreen 31st Jan 2022
News

Murphy Makes Final Plans For Ireland U-20 Opener

Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy had admitted his charges are somewhat in the dark when it comes to assessing…
#futureisgreen 31st Jan 2022
News

Crothers: Home Crowd Will Be A Huge Benefit To Us

Ulster's Reuben Crothers has spoken of his pride at being named as captain of the Ireland Under-20s for their U-20…
