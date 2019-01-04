Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Try scorer Aoife Wafer is congratulated by Robyn O'Connor
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Try scorer Aoife Wafer is congratulated by Robyn O'Connor
1 hour ago
Report

Wafer The Dominant Figure As Ireland Bounce Back In Belfast

Aoife Wafer was Ireland's try-scoring player-of-the-match against Wales for a third year in a row, as they bounced back with…
1 hour ago
In Pics

Bonus Point Win In Belfast For Ireland

Ireland’s forward dominance told at a buoyant Affidea Stadium, as a peerless Aoife Wafer steered Scott Bemand’s side to a…
Bonus Point Win In Belfast For Ireland
13 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

Scott Bemand believes Ireland are 'a different animal' now compared to the team that beat Wales in 2024 for the…
The Ireland matchday squad to face Wales
#greenwave 13 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? Here’s All You Need To Know For Ireland v Wales In Affidea Stadium

The Green Wave is coming to Belfast this evening as Ireland play Wales at Affidea Stadium in round 4 of…
Ireland fans at Affidea Stadium
#greenwave 1 day ago
News

‘Niamh’s Trained The House Down And Deserves Her Chance’ – Bemand

There was delight on both sides of the Irish Sea when Niamh Gallagher's name was included on Ireland's teamsheet for…
Niamh Gallagher training with the Ireland squad in Belfast
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics