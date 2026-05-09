Bonus Point Win In Belfast For Ireland

Ireland’s forward dominance told at a buoyant Affidea Stadium, as a peerless Aoife Wafer steered Scott Bemand’s side to a 33-12 victory over Wales.

The victory was built on the abrasive carrying of the Irish pack, which eventually exhausted a Welsh side that had fought valiantly to stay within touching distance during a physical opening period.

Player of the Match Aoife Wafer scored twice, her backrow colleague Brittany Hogan also dotted down twice with one from Beibhinn Parsons, while Dannah O’Brien added four conversions for a 33-12 win.

Ireland now head to Aviva Stadium and a record crowd to close out the tournament in style.