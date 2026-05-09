Coming To The Match? Here’s All You Need To Know For Ireland v Wales In Affidea Stadium

The Green Wave is coming to Belfast this weekend as Ireland play Wales at Affidea Stadium in Round 4 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. The action on the pitch will be electric and there’s plenty of fun to be had on the day.

Here’s all you need to know to make it a wonderful day at the home of Ulster Rugby

Team News

Head coach Scott Bemand has included the uncapped Niamh Gallagher in his matchday 23 for the game – check out the full team details here.

Key Times

Gates Open: 16:30

Kick-Off: 18:30

Match Entertainment & Fan Plaza

Katie the Carrot will be at the game – you can meet her in the fanzone before the match and again at half time. There will be flags and face painting available for young fans and Cool FM will be broadcasting live. There’s also some fun games and of course food and beverage concessions will be open.

Watch out for NI Power Fan Cam and bring the energy to win win some great prizes!

Accessibility Team

We want everyone to feel welcome and supported during their visit. The dedicated Accessibility Team at Affidea Stadium will be on hand across the stadium to provide assistance to anyone who may need it. If you require support at any stage, please speak to a member of staff or visit the main reception in our Admin Building, who will be happy to help.

Audio Descriptive Commentary

ADC services provide specialised live commentary for blind and vision-impaired guests. It describes the play, player movement, and in-game action in rich detail, ensuring every guest can fully experience the excitement of a live match. If you would like to avail of this service, please get in touch as advance booking can be required. Also, note units are limited and will be located on a first-come, first-served basis.

Baby Changing Facilities

Changing facilities are available in the Memorial Stand and the Main Grandstand.

Breast Feeding Spaces

We are pleased to provide a private breastfeeding space in the Family Stand for those who may need it. If you need any assistance or directions, our staff will be happy to help.

Buggy Parking Area

If you will be bringing a buggy or pram to the match, we would ask that you visit the Scrum Bar in the Memorial Stand where your buggy or pram will be stored.

Bus Parking (for Groups)

If your group is arriving by bus, parking will be available nearby in Belfast Metropolitan College on Montgomery Road, however this needs to be booked through events@ulsterrugby.com

Park & Ride / Park & Stride

A Park & Ride and Park & Stride service will be in operation for this match, providing a convenient way to travel to and from the stadium. Supporters are encouraged to park at the designated location(s) and use the shuttle service to reach the venue.

The Park & Ride service is provided on match days by Ulster Rugby, operated by Translink, located at Pirrie Park (Methodist College Playing Fields car park) on the Ravenhill Road side of the stadium. There are plenty of car parking spaces available and buses run constantly along these routes from approximately 90 minutes prior to the game until 90 minutes after the final whistle. The cost is just £5 per car for Pirrie Park which can be paid by contactless payment on arrival, or you can pre-book online, we cannot accept cash at Pirrie Park. https://www.universe.com/events/pirrie-park-car-parking-tickets-6K98J7

We also have a secure match day parking facility at Belfast Metropolitan College Castlereagh campus, which is a 10-minute walk from the Mount Merrion Avenue entrance to the stadium. The cost is just £5 per car which can be paid by contactless payment on arrival, or you can pre-book online https://www.universe.com/events/car-parking-belfast-metropolitan-college-tickets-4YLRPF?ref=universe-discover

This is also free on street parking on Montgomery Road and a free shuttle bus service is available to and from the ground.

Sensory Spaces

We understand that match day environments can be overwhelming for some visitors. A dedicated low-stimulation environment designed for guests who may need a break from crowd noise and lighting. The room includes: