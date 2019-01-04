Match Page - Scoreboard

Scott Bemand believes Ireland are 'a different animal' now compared to the team that beat Wales in 2024 for the…

Scott Bemand believes Ireland are 'a different animal' now compared to the team that beat Wales in 2024 for the…

The Green Wave is coming to Belfast this evening as Ireland play Wales at Affidea Stadium in round 4 of…

The Green Wave is coming to Belfast this evening as Ireland play Wales at Affidea Stadium in round 4 of…

News Coming To The Match? Here’s All You Need To Know For Ireland v Wales In Affidea Stadium

#greenwave 1 day ago News ‘Niamh’s Trained The House Down And Deserves Her Chance’ – Bemand