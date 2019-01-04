Match Page - Scoreboard
1 day ago
In Pics
Ireland Earn Losing Bonus Point In Paris Cauldron
On a night when the Stade de France was at its most raucous in years, Ireland overturned a 19-7 half-time…
1 day ago
News
Farrell: We’re Only Going To Learn And Get Better From That
Despite acknowledging that France were full value for their win in Paris, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was not too…
1 day ago
News
Ryan Pleased With ‘Grit And Spirit’ In Second Half Fightback
Despite coming out on the wrong end of the result against France, James Ryan reflected afterwards on the pride he…
