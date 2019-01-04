Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Three Tries Not Enough As Ireland Fall Short In Paris
Ireland Earn Losing Bonus Point In Paris Cauldron
1 day ago
Ireland Earn Losing Bonus Point In Paris Cauldron

On a night when the Stade de France was at its most raucous in years, Ireland overturned a 19-7 half-time…
1 day ago
Highlights: France v Ireland

Highlights: France v Ireland
#FRAvIRE 1 day ago
Farrell: We're Only Going To Learn And Get Better From That

Despite acknowledging that France were full value for their win in Paris, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was not too…
Farrell: We're Only Going To Learn And Get Better From That
#FRAvIRE 1 day ago
Ryan Pleased With 'Grit And Spirit' In Second Half Fightback

Despite coming out on the wrong end of the result against France, James Ryan reflected afterwards on the pride he…
Ryan Pleased With 'Grit And Spirit' In Second Half Fightback
1 day ago
Three Tries Not Enough As Ireland Fall Short In Paris

Three tries were not enough for Ireland as an ice-cool Melvyn Jaminet kicked France to a 30-24 Guinness Six Nations…
Three Tries Not Enough As Ireland Fall Short In Paris
