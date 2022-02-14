Ireland Squad Release 14 Players For URC Fixtures

The Ireland squad returned from Paris on Sunday afternoon and a group of 23 players will reassemble on Thursday for a two day mini-camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus.

14 players have been released to their provinces to be available for selection in the United Rugby Championship fixtures next weekend.

Those players are Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan (both Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour (all Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne (all Munster), and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell (all Ulster).

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will rejoin the Ireland squad for the mini-camp, having been ruled out of the opening two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations with a calf issue.

Ronan Kelleher’s shoulder issue will be further investigated this week by the Ireland medical team. Captain Jonathan Sexton will continue his hamstring rehab and return-to-rugby programme this week.

IRELAND MINI-CAMP TRAINING SQUAD:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 35

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 20

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 27

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 29

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 24

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 29

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 14

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 54

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 14

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 66

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 54

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 23

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 18

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 94

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 81

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 42

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 39

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 42

Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt) 102

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 4

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 37

Players Released To Provinces:

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) 2

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 7

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 4

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 114

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 30

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster) *

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 45

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 3

* Denotes uncapped player