Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations Preview: Ireland Under-20s v Scotland Under-20s
Upwards of 14,000 fans, including a sell-out crowd against France, attended the Ireland Under-20s' two home games last season, and…
1 day ago
News
McNamara Names Ireland Under-20 Team For Six Nations Opener
Head Coach Noel McNamara has today named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Scotland in Friday night’s…
28th Jan 2020
Watch
‘It’s Something You Desire To Be’ – Ireland Under-20 Captain McCann
He has previous experience of leading the Ireland Under-19s and most recently the Ulster 'A' side in the Celtic Cup,…
